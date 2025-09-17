Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 102.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 75.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.20.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $148.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.09 and its 200 day moving average is $153.33. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $199.45.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,492. This represents a 6.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.