Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in SEI Investments Company $SEIC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 60.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 156.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 252.1% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 104.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $443,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $115,375. This represents a 79.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $3,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 171,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,122,258. The trade was a 16.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $87.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments Company has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $93.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.19.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.72 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

