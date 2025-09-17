Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cintas by 646.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cintas news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,303.55. The trade was a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,557,080.80. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $199.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $180.78 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.54.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

