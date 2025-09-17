Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 21,173 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 24,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 755,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,460,000 after buying an additional 246,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $98.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.04.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $424,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. This represents a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $310,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,646.19. This represents a 58.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $18,397,457. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

