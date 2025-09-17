Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% in the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3,577.8% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $94.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.30. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.24%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

