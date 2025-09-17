Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.06.

View Our Latest Report on Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $272.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.10 and its 200 day moving average is $283.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.