Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,445 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 23.1% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 6,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.17.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.23. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $27.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

