Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in SAP SE $SAP

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,484 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 585.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SAP by 153.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in SAP by 133.9% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 126.2% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group raised SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $253.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.76. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $217.51 and a fifty-two week high of $313.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $311.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

