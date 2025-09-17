Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,584,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,846,000 after purchasing an additional 597,838 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,592,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after acquiring an additional 476,779 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,411,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,483,000 after acquiring an additional 102,504 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,115,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,366,000 after acquiring an additional 136,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 941,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,349,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $75.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

