Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,880 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,994,848,000 after acquiring an additional 289,655 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,264,993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $795,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,989 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,687 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $495,041,000 after acquiring an additional 135,290 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 85.9% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,585,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $386,399,000 after acquiring an additional 732,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,506,226 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $367,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,036.25. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $227.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.95. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $315.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on FedEx from $249.00 to $247.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.46.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

