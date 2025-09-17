Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.19.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

