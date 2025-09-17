Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,029,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,199,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 778,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,078,000 after purchasing an additional 237,987 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $144.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.49.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

