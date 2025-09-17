Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COR. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora by 106.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $39,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora Trading Down 0.5%

Cencora stock opened at $290.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.29. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $309.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total value of $4,266,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 309,913 shares in the company, valued at $90,702,237.71. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,455,852.61. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,789 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.25.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

