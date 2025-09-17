Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in McKesson by 64.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $725.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,987.56. This represents a 74.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,031.19. This trade represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,560 shares of company stock worth $30,438,602. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of MCK opened at $692.58 on Wednesday. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $696.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $695.39.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The company had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.