Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in NuScale Power Corporation $SMR

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMR. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 1,220.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,845,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,411 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 20.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,841,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,880,000 after buying an additional 1,153,158 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the first quarter worth $14,271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,940,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,598,000 after buying an additional 512,618 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the first quarter worth $5,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on NuScale Power from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. CLSA set a $41.00 target price on NuScale Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.09.

NuScale Power Price Performance

NYSE SMR opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.48. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 2.03. NuScale Power Corporation has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $53.50.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. NuScale Power had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 221.07%. Research analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other NuScale Power news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $808,164.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,452.96. This trade represents a 16.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 30,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,090,513.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,211.97. This represents a 39.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Stories

