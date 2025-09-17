Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 3,680 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

IBIT stock opened at $66.37 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $69.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.28.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.