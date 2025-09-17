Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 686 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 36.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $349.01 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $376.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.10 billion, a PE ratio of 94.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.33.

In related news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total value of $60,211.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 102,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,254,531.05. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,232 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

