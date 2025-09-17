Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $895.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.84.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT stock opened at $703.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $692.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $650.65. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $339.28 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

