Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 34.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 47 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,069.13.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $993.71 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $893.99 and a one year high of $1,227.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,007.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1,018.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.82.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.10). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

