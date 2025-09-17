Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 801,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,794,000 after purchasing an additional 95,583 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,713,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 296,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,898,000 after purchasing an additional 42,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,923,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $140.44 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $152.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

