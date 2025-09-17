Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 85,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2,336.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 865,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $72,802,000 after acquiring an additional 486,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesleyan Assurance Society bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $6,219,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU opened at $158.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $177.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.38 and its 200 day moving average is $104.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $160.34.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $9,852,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 275,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,877,251.72. The trade was a 22.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 264,036 shares in the company, valued at $28,864,415.52. This represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,446 shares of company stock valued at $33,055,075 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.24.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

