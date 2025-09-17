Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.83 and a 12 month high of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.19.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

