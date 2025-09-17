Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 184 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,535,600. This represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of VRTX opened at $391.36 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $362.50 and a 12-month high of $519.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.20.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($12.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $494.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $405.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $530.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

