Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 246 Shares of Unilever PLC $UL

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,100,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,054 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 7,286.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 781,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,551,000 after purchasing an additional 771,130 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at $45,413,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 764.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 775,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,185,000 after purchasing an additional 685,848 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at $34,533,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average is $61.50. The company has a market cap of $151.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.40.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.5175 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

