Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 358 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $307.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.11 and a fifty-two week high of $308.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.20.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.