Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 3,688 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.96.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.1%

LRCX stock opened at $120.47 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

