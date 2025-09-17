Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 706 Shares of Novartis AG $NVS

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 60.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,660,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,252 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 12,664.1% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 1,383,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,407 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 14,376.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,079,000 after purchasing an additional 722,272 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Novartis by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,606,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,535,000 after purchasing an additional 422,869 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $24,763,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $122.89 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $96.06 and a twelve month high of $130.46. The firm has a market cap of $259.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.76 and a 200-day moving average of $115.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%.The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

