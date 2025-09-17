Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 81 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,115,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 379.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 535,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,860,000 after acquiring an additional 64,840 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN opened at $174.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.62. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $129.38 and a 52 week high of $183.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

