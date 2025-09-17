Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 84 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,005 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fractal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 78,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 44.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $6,829,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 192,756 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $39,107,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $234.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.56 and a 1-year high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

