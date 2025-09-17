Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 970 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6%

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $95.99 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $97.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.34.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

