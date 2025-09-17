Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,178 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,447,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 298,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFEM stock opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $32.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

