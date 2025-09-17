Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 68.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,481 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.75. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.