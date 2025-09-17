Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 596.4% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $138.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.50 and its 200 day moving average is $141.86. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $200.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $228.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.39.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,586,306. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

