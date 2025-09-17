Paul Arkwright Acquires 10,000 Shares of Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Stock

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) insider Paul Arkwright acquired 10,000 shares of Airtel Africa stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 228 per share, with a total value of £22,800.
Airtel Africa Trading Up 0.1%
Airtel Africa stock opened at GBX 224.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 208.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.24. Airtel Africa Plc has a one year low of GBX 93 and a one year high of GBX 230.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of £8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,434.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04.
About Airtel Africa
Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally.
The Group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.
