PBF Energy Inc. $PBF Shares Bought by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in PBF Energy by 199,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PBF shares. Tudor Pickering lowered PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.54.

PBF Energy Stock Up 9.6%

Shares of PBF opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $34.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a negative net margin of 3.24%.The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.81%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

