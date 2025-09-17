PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Downgraded by Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. to “Sell”

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.’s target price points to a potential downside of 21.59% from the stock’s previous close.

PBF has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.54.

PBF Energy stock opened at $30.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.98.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in PBF Energy by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 761.0% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 194.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

