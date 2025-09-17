PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Up 7.1% on Analyst Upgrade

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $26.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock. PBF Energy traded as high as $29.82 and last traded at $29.90. Approximately 355,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,218,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PBF. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $25.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in PBF Energy by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 761.0% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.58.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a negative net margin of 3.24%.The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.81%.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

