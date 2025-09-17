PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Shares Up 2.2% – What’s Next?

PCCW Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 3,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 1,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

PCCW Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65.

PCCW Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0977 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 710.0%.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company’s services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

