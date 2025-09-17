Peel Hunt Has Lowered Expectations for S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Stock Price

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 30 to GBX 25 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.10% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 32.

LON:SFOR opened at GBX 18.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of £115.34 million, a P/E ratio of -39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.25. S4 Capital has a one year low of GBX 17.34 and a one year high of GBX 45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that S4 Capital will post 6.6098807 earnings per share for the current year.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

