Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Craneware (LON:CRW)

Craneware (LON:CRW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2,871 price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,650 target price on shares of Craneware in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Craneware from GBX 2,800 to GBX 2,900 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Craneware has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,873.67.

Shares of LON:CRW opened at GBX 2,472.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,282.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,024.70. Craneware has a twelve month low of GBX 1,330 and a twelve month high of GBX 2,580. The firm has a market capitalization of £875.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,817.58 and a beta of 0.28.

The Craneware Group, the market leader in automated value cycle solutions, including 340B management, collaborates with U.S. healthcare providers to plan, execute, and monitor operational and financial performance so they can continue to deliver quality care to their communities. Customers choose The Craneware Group’s Trisus data and applications platform as their key to navigating the journey to financially sustainable value-based care.

