Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Harworth Group (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group (LON:HWG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 210 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.53% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 target price on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Harworth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 210.
View Our Latest Research Report on HWG
Harworth Group Price Performance
Harworth Group (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Harworth Group had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 52.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Harworth Group will post 15.3212521 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Harworth Group
Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Harworth Group
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.