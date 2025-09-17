Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Harworth Group (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group (LON:HWG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 210 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 target price on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Harworth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 210.

Shares of LON:HWG opened at GBX 170 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 180.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 175.01. The stock has a market cap of £551.60 million, a PE ratio of 982.66 and a beta of 0.74. Harworth Group has a one year low of GBX 155 and a one year high of GBX 195.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Harworth Group had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 52.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Harworth Group will post 15.3212521 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments.

