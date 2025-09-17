Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Mears Group (LON:MER)

Mears Group (LON:MER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 440 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mears Group from GBX 500 to GBX 510 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 475.

LON MER opened at GBX 320 on Monday. Mears Group has a 1 year low of GBX 311.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 421.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.90, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of £263.71 million, a PE ratio of 599.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 365.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 381.58.

Mears Group (LON:MER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 28.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Mears Group had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 3.67%. Research analysts forecast that Mears Group will post 32.5150732 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mears Group news, insider Andrew C. M. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 382 per share, for a total transaction of £24,830. Also, insider Jim Clarke purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 349 per share, for a total transaction of £34,900. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mears Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

