Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX)

Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 15 price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s current price.

Shield Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4%

LON STX opened at GBX 8.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,691.50, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.05. Shield Therapeutics has a one year low of GBX 2.10 and a one year high of GBX 9.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.38 million, a PE ratio of -405.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Shield Therapeutics alerts:

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Shield is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company that delivers Accrufer®/Feraccru® (ferric maltol), an innovative and differentiated pharmaceutical product, to address a significant unmet need for patients suffering from iron deficiency, with or without anemia. The Company has launched Accrufer® in the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Shield Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shield Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.