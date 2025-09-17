Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX)

Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 15 price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s current price.
Shield Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4%
LON STX opened at GBX 8.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,691.50, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.05. Shield Therapeutics has a one year low of GBX 2.10 and a one year high of GBX 9.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.38 million, a PE ratio of -405.00 and a beta of 1.42.
Shield Therapeutics Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Shield Therapeutics
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Shield Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shield Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.