Perspective Therapeutics’ (CATX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 236.39% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on CATX. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Perspective Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.56.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.
Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.
