Phil Urban Purchases 52 Shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Phil Urban bought 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 262 per share, for a total transaction of £136.24.

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 15th, Phil Urban bought 52 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 264 per share, for a total transaction of £137.28.

On Friday, July 18th, Phil Urban bought 50 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 278 per share, for a total transaction of £139.

On Friday, June 20th, Phil Urban bought 49 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 279 per share, for a total transaction of £136.71.

Shares of MAB stock opened at GBX 271.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 270.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 259.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 969.64, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52 week low of GBX 194.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 310.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 to GBX 300 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 337.50.

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

