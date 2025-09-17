Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Down 27.3% in August

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 545,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 545,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pintec Technology Stock Down 5.5%

NASDAQ:PT opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. Pintec Technology has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97.

Get Pintec Technology alerts:

Pintec Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-enabled financial and digital services to the ecosystem of MSMEs and SMEs in the People’s Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

Receive News & Ratings for Pintec Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pintec Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.