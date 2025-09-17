Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Down 27.3% in August

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 545,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 545,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Pintec Technology Stock Down 5.5%
NASDAQ:PT opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. Pintec Technology has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97.
Pintec Technology Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pintec Technology
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Pintec Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pintec Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.