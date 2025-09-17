Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.8750.

PSTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. D Boral Capital raised shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. D. Boral Capital raised shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th.

Insider Activity at Plus Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Robert P. Lenk acquired 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 139,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,270.23. The trade was a 375.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Plus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PSTV opened at $0.43 on Friday. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plus Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

