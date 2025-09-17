Porvair’s (PRV) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LON:PRV opened at GBX 716 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of £330.31 million, a PE ratio of 1,950.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 726.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 737.54. Porvair has a 1-year low of GBX 624.70 and a 1-year high of GBX 864.

Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX 20 EPS for the quarter. Porvair had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Porvair will post 39.0358613 EPS for the current year.

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

