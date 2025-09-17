Premier, Inc. $PINC Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,124 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Premier by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 140,367 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 236,787 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter worth about $1,936,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $28.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 119.91 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 381.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Premier from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Premier from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Premier from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

In other news, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $29,323.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,153.44. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andy Brailo sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $168,176.59. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 99,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,738.13. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,326 shares of company stock valued at $317,230. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

