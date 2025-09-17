PROCEPT BioRobotics’ (PRCT) Neutral Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of PRCT opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.34. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $103.81.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 23.73% and a negative net margin of 30.60%.The firm had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,177,000 after acquiring an additional 203,241 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 353,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,481,000 after purchasing an additional 168,505 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 454,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,586,000 after purchasing an additional 171,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

